Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity holds home dedication

The Moses family steps into their new home in Brunswick County
The Moses family steps into their new home in Brunswick County
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication for the Moses Family on Wednesday, July 26.

It was smiles all around as the Moses Family stepped foot into their new home.

The group’s director says many people in their organization as well as the community, came out to celebrate.

“We’ve actually invited staff from different parts of our organization to come and see what their work culminates into, which is this beautiful home. This is an amazing year for us, this is our second completed home in only a month. We’re scheduled to build eight homes this year which is a record for us,” said Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity Director Carlo Montagano.

Since it was founded in 1993, Brunswick County Habitat has built 78 homes and finished many repairs in the community.

