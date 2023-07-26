Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. animal services closed two days due to canine parvovirus

Brunswick County Animal Protective Services
Brunswick County Animal Protective Services(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Protective Services will be closed until Friday morning due to a positive test for canine parvovirus.

“A puppy recently adopted from our shelter has tested positive for canine parvovirus,” according to a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the other animals, APS staff will be doing additional cleaning and maintenance in the shelter. Our Information Technology Unit will also be doing some IT upgrades during this time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to continuing to help our animals find their forever families when we reopen on Friday, July 28th.”

