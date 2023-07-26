Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Boiling Spring Lakes police searching for missing teen

Paige Dellinger
Paige Dellinger(Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is searching for a missing teen.

Per the BSLPD, 15-year-old Paige Dellinger was last seen at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Police say she is 5 feet 4 inches and was last seen wearing either gray shorts or black leggings with a brown sweater.

“Please call 911 or the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at 910-363-0011 if you have information on her whereabouts,” the BSLPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.
When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood
Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on S. 17th Street between Gallery...
One person hospitalized after rollover wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Brunswick County Schools begins using app to let parents track school bus locations
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Venus flytraps still a threatened species in N.C. but species expected to remain stable
The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it permanently relieved Capt. Matthew Baer of command...
Coast Guard: Baer permanently relieved of command