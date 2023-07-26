Boiling Spring Lakes police searching for missing teen

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is searching for a missing teen.

Per the BSLPD, 15-year-old Paige Dellinger was last seen at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Police say she is 5 feet 4 inches and was last seen wearing either gray shorts or black leggings with a brown sweater.

“Please call 911 or the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at 910-363-0011 if you have information on her whereabouts,” the BSLPD announcement states.

