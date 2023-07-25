Senior Connect
Wilmington Police: Man injured after shooting on Hanover St.

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shots fired call at the 800 block of Hanover St on Monday, July 24.

Officers arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found a male victim in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man is in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and say the shooting took place inside the residence.

The suspects are currently unknown.

