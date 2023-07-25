Williston Alumni Association announces scholarship recipients
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Association made an announcement Tuesday naming the 12 recipients of its scholarships for this year.
A total of $24,000 was awarded to 12 high school seniors, with each receiving $2,000.
“The Williston Alumni Scholarships are based on academic accomplishments, merit, entering college as a first-year student and they must be a descendant of a former Willistonian,” a Williston Alumni Association announcement states.
This year’s recipients are:
- Vanessa A. Compton from John T. Hoggard
- Headed to UNC-Chapel Hill
- Connected to Williston via her grandmother Barbara Rogers
- Keonte O. DeVone from New Hanover High
- Headed to Morehouse University in Atlanta, GA.
- Connected to Willison via the Pollock Brothers
- Maxwell Fulcher from Niceville High School in Florida
- Headed to Florida Technical Institute in Melbourne, Florida
- Connected to Williston via his grandfather Milton Harris
- Christina D. James from Ashley High School
- Headed to UNC-Wilmington
- Connected to Williston via her grandparents Barbara and Clyde Dinkins
- Aaliyah N. Jones from GLOW Academy
- Headed to Central University in Durham, NC
- Connected to Williston via her grandmother Marjorie R. Williamson and her grandaunts Daisy R. Walker and Jean R. Brown
- Leona B. Patterson from Lakeside High School in Atlanta, GA
- Headed to NC A&T University-Greensboro
- Connected to Williston via their grandmother Nancy Whisette and their grand aunts, the Whisette sisters.
- Nicholas L. Shaw from Duval High School in Lanham, MD
- Headed to Bowie State in Maryland
- Connected to Williston via his grandfather, Richard Shaw
- Kaiya A. Sidberry from GLOW Academy
- Headed to Queens College in Charlotte, NC
- Connected to Williston via grandmother Gracie Pulliam and aunts Florence Warren and Luella Price
- Shecoria M. Smith from GLOW Academy
- Headed to NC A&T University-Greensboro
- Connected to Williston via cousin Minnie Doughty
- Alaysia M. Williams from New Hanover High
- NC Central University in Durham, NC
- Connected to Williston via grandfather Bennie Higgins
- Mylah D. Wilson from New Hanover High
- Headed to Towson University in Towson, Maryland
- Connected to Williston via grandparents Thomas & Delores Nixon and cousins Robert Davis, Eddie Davis and Barbara Walker
- Madison A. Yates from Indian Creek High School in Crownsville, Maryland
- Headed to St. John’s University in Queens, New York
- Connected to Williston via grandmother Sandra Grady Yates
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.