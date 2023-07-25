Williston Alumni Association announces scholarship recipients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Association made an announcement Tuesday naming the 12 recipients of its scholarships for this year.

A total of $24,000 was awarded to 12 high school seniors, with each receiving $2,000.

“The Williston Alumni Scholarships are based on academic accomplishments, merit, entering college as a first-year student and they must be a descendant of a former Willistonian,” a Williston Alumni Association announcement states.

This year’s recipients are:

Vanessa A. Compton from John T. Hoggard Headed to UNC-Chapel Hill Connected to Williston via her grandmother Barbara Rogers

Keonte O. DeVone from New Hanover High Headed to Morehouse University in Atlanta, GA. Connected to Willison via the Pollock Brothers

Maxwell Fulcher from Niceville High School in Florida Headed to Florida Technical Institute in Melbourne, Florida Connected to Williston via his grandfather Milton Harris

Christina D. James from Ashley High School Headed to UNC-Wilmington Connected to Williston via her grandparents Barbara and Clyde Dinkins

Aaliyah N. Jones from GLOW Academy Headed to Central University in Durham, NC Connected to Williston via her grandmother Marjorie R. Williamson and her grandaunts Daisy R. Walker and Jean R. Brown

Leona B. Patterson from Lakeside High School in Atlanta, GA Headed to NC A&T University-Greensboro Connected to Williston via their grandmother Nancy Whisette and their grand aunts, the Whisette sisters.

Nicholas L. Shaw from Duval High School in Lanham, MD Headed to Bowie State in Maryland Connected to Williston via his grandfather, Richard Shaw

Kaiya A. Sidberry from GLOW Academy Headed to Queens College in Charlotte, NC Connected to Williston via grandmother Gracie Pulliam and aunts Florence Warren and Luella Price

Shecoria M. Smith from GLOW Academy Headed to NC A&T University-Greensboro Connected to Williston via cousin Minnie Doughty

Alaysia M. Williams from New Hanover High NC Central University in Durham, NC Connected to Williston via grandfather Bennie Higgins

Mylah D. Wilson from New Hanover High Headed to Towson University in Towson, Maryland Connected to Williston via grandparents Thomas & Delores Nixon and cousins Robert Davis, Eddie Davis and Barbara Walker

Madison A. Yates from Indian Creek High School in Crownsville, Maryland Headed to St. John’s University in Queens, New York Connected to Williston via grandmother Sandra Grady Yates



