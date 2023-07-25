Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Williston Alumni Association announces scholarship recipients

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Association made an announcement Tuesday naming the 12 recipients of its scholarships for this year.

A total of $24,000 was awarded to 12 high school seniors, with each receiving $2,000.

“The Williston Alumni Scholarships are based on academic accomplishments, merit, entering college as a first-year student and they must be a descendant of a former Willistonian,” a Williston Alumni Association announcement states.

This year’s recipients are:

  • Vanessa A. Compton from John T. Hoggard
    • Headed to UNC-Chapel Hill
    • Connected to Williston via her grandmother Barbara Rogers
  • Keonte O. DeVone from New Hanover High
    • Headed to Morehouse University in Atlanta, GA.
    • Connected to Willison via the Pollock Brothers
  • Maxwell Fulcher from Niceville High School in Florida
    • Headed to Florida Technical Institute in Melbourne, Florida
    • Connected to Williston via his grandfather Milton Harris
  • Christina D. James from Ashley High School
    • Headed to UNC-Wilmington
    • Connected to Williston via her grandparents Barbara and Clyde Dinkins
  • Aaliyah N. Jones from GLOW Academy
    • Headed to Central University in Durham, NC
    • Connected to Williston via her grandmother Marjorie R. Williamson and her grandaunts Daisy R. Walker and Jean R. Brown
  • Leona B. Patterson from Lakeside High School in Atlanta, GA
    • Headed to NC A&T University-Greensboro
    • Connected to Williston via their grandmother Nancy Whisette and their grand aunts, the Whisette sisters.
  • Nicholas L. Shaw from Duval High School in Lanham, MD
    • Headed to Bowie State in Maryland
    • Connected to Williston via his grandfather, Richard Shaw
  • Kaiya A. Sidberry from GLOW Academy
    • Headed to Queens College in Charlotte, NC
    • Connected to Williston via grandmother Gracie Pulliam and aunts Florence Warren and Luella Price
  • Shecoria M. Smith from GLOW Academy
    • Headed to NC A&T University-Greensboro
    • Connected to Williston via cousin Minnie Doughty
  • Alaysia M. Williams from New Hanover High
    • NC Central University in Durham, NC
    • Connected to Williston via grandfather Bennie Higgins
  • Mylah D. Wilson from New Hanover High
    • Headed to Towson University in Towson, Maryland
    • Connected to Williston via grandparents Thomas & Delores Nixon and cousins Robert Davis, Eddie Davis and Barbara Walker
  • Madison A. Yates from Indian Creek High School in Crownsville, Maryland
    • Headed to St. John’s University in Queens, New York
    • Connected to Williston via grandmother Sandra Grady Yates

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Speedway on 14477 Hwy 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as three Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
Left to right: Harold Woodridge and Brandon Watson
Wilmington police announce arrests after break-ins at church, business
Leila Marie Iadicicco
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Damon Terrell Stackhouse
Man decides against plea deal in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in 2022

Latest News

A person works on a Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity project
Local builders working with Cape Fear Habitat to build two homes in a week
A new library in Pender County is in the works, but they need your opinion on where it should...
New proposed library in Pender County is asking for the public’s help
New proposed library in Pender County is asking for the public’s help
The Museum of Coastal Carolina
Museum of Coastal Carolina announces shark activity day