Two arrested in connection to armed robbery at El Paso Tienda Latina on Castle Hayne Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has shared details about an armed robbery that allegedly took place before 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, at El Paso Tienda Latina on Castle Hayne Road.

“Shortly after the store opened at 10 AM two males wearing dark clothing and mask, enter the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money. After receiving cash, both fled on foot in an unknown direction. Detectives begin their investigation and by mid-afternoon. Detectives identified two suspects,” an NHCSO announcement states.

Per the NHCSO, deputies arrested 22-year-old Alan Antonio Vallejo-Seguera and 18-year-old Kelvin Ramon Velasquez-Delgado. They were both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2nd-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The NHCSO says Vallejo-Seguera received a $500,000 secure bond and Velasquez-Delgado received a $200,000 secure bond.

