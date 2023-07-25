Senior Connect
Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.

Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
Car flips on Lincoln and Oleander
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were injured in a crash on Oleander Drive and Lincoln Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington police say one person sustained critical injuries and two people received minor injuries. The crash was reported at 5:04 p.m.

The intersection is shut down as of 5:40 p.m.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Car flips over on intersection on Oleander and Lincoln
Car flips over on intersection on Oleander and Lincoln

