Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were injured in a crash on Oleander Drive and Lincoln Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Wilmington police say one person sustained critical injuries and two people received minor injuries. The crash was reported at 5:04 p.m.
The intersection is shut down as of 5:40 p.m.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
