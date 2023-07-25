Three injured in crash at Oleander Dr. and Lincoln Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were injured in a crash on Oleander Drive and Lincoln Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington police say one person sustained critical injuries and two people received minor injuries. The crash was reported at 5:04 p.m.

The intersection is shut down as of 5:40 p.m.

Car flips over on intersection on Oleander and Lincoln (WECT)

