Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning on Cemetery Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Cemetery Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired and a possible gunshot victim.

After arriving at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.

The sheriff’s office says the homicide investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

