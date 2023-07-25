Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Riegelwood

When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
When he arrived at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning on Cemetery Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Cemetery Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired and a possible gunshot victim.

After arriving at the scene, the deputy found Tracey Taylor deceased behind the residence.

The sheriff’s office says the homicide investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

