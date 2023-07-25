Shallotte police: Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on section of Copas Road

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department on Tuesday announced changes to the speed limit on a section of Copas Road.

“Copas Road from the intersection of Village Road to the intersection of Loblolly and Copas is now a 35 mph zone. This includes the areas of Rivers Edge, Lake Palmer, and Copas Shores,” the SPD announcement states.

The section from Loblolly to Village Point Road is a 45 mph zone.

