Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shallotte police: Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on section of Copas Road

Shallotte Police Department cars
Shallotte Police Department cars(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department on Tuesday announced changes to the speed limit on a section of Copas Road.

“Copas Road from the intersection of Village Road to the intersection of Loblolly and Copas is now a 35 mph zone. This includes the areas of Rivers Edge, Lake Palmer, and Copas Shores,” the SPD announcement states.

The section from Loblolly to Village Point Road is a 45 mph zone.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Speedway on 14477 Hwy 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as three Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
Left to right: Harold Woodridge and Brandon Watson
Wilmington police announce arrests after break-ins at church, business
Leila Marie Iadicicco
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Damon Terrell Stackhouse
Man decides against plea deal in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in 2022

Latest News

One person hospitalized after rollover wreck in Wilmington
Topsail Beach commissioners continue discussion of proposed homes on land zoned for conservation
Walker Jenkins, the former South Brunswick High star and #5 pick in the MLB draft by the...
Local baseball star Walker Jenkins signs with the Minnesota Twins
New Hanover County begins mailing property tax bills