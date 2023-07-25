Sen. Tillis hosts roundtable, talks mental health support

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sen. Tillis visited New Hanover County on Monday, July 25, to discuss the funding coming to North Carolina for mental health and school safety programs.

12 billion dollars for behavioral health services is coming to the state and Sen. Tillis and other North Carolina leaders such as Coastal Horizons, Novant Health, city and state officials, Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust, and individuals with New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office. All participants talked about school-based mental health services, behavioral health clinics, and increased school safety measures.

Sen.Tillis says this is the first time on a national level, that they’ve come up with a comprehensive plan, addressing the fact that there are *not* enough mental health professionals in the community, let alone schools.

All of today’s speakers touched on the fact that this is the first time they are having this conversation on such a wide scale, but that it is necessary, especially after the pandemic.

New Hanover County Board of Education member Stephanie Walker agreed with the timeliness of the topic and said this discussion is much-needed.

“Our staff, our students are going through something and they still are. This is my third budget season with the school board. And it’s hard to see the cuts in the services when the need is still there. And there’s a lot of need,” said Walker.

With questions arising of how sustainable these programs will be though, without perpetual funding, Sen. Tillis says he is confident these programs will continue to get the money they need in order to thrive.

“There’s never going to be enough resources. But I do believe these programs, if you take a look at how effective they’ve been, they will be priorities for future funding, either from the federal government, the state government or the private sector, and I think it’ll be all three.”

