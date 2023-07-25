Senior Connect
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant

Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have confirmed four people were shot at the Burger King store on S 3rd St.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, four people were injured in the shooting, and one ran up the road to the Family Dollar.

No one is in custody at this time.

Units are currently investigating the scene.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

