Pender. Co Utilities to receive additional $25 million in Hampstead reverse osmosis plant

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities has announced as of July 18 that $25 million in additional funding will be used for the reverse osmosis plant in the Hampstead area.

The county has received a total of $73.75 million in funding for the plant, with the other amounts gained as follows:

$20 million was secured on August 3 of 2020. $5 million of this sum is ‘principal forgiveness’ through a grant.

$3.75 million was secured on March 1 of 2021 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

$25 million, was secured on March 23 of 2023 from DWSRF.

Pender County Utilities Director Kenny Keel says the $73.75 million in awards is solely for the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Treatment Plant project.

“This funding and RO plant project are essential for Pender County to meet our future water usage needs,” said Keel. “Our long-term water supply planning will ensure our customers receive the best quality water and have the capacity for the growth of the region.”

“We are addressing the supply and pressure concerns,” said Keel. “It’s our mission to provide safe, clean, and reliable drinking water to Pender County.”

The county is currently working on several capital improvement projects, including the Scotts Hill Elevated Tank and Wells for $13.3 million, water and sewer extensions at Pender Commerce Park for $385,600, a connection with Cape Fear Public Utilities Authority at US 421 for $670,000 and a sewer pump station force main and water main at US 421 for $11.2 million.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.