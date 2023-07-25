One person injured in rollover wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday night after a rollover accident in Wilmington.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on S. 17th Street between Gallery Park Blvd. and George Anderson Dr.

The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle by Wilmington Fire Department personnel, according to officials.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Traffic Unit was dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.