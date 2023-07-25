New Hanover County School Board to discuss whether to hold public hearing on ‘Stamped’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is set to decide on Tuesday whether to have a public hearing before a meeting which will decide whether to ban the book Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds.

The process began after a parent requested that the book be removed, but the proposal received negative feedback from other parents and educators at a meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

The decision on whether to let the public speak before the book appeal hearing is set for the agenda review meeting on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed to the NHCS YouTube channel.

The meeting agenda is available online.

