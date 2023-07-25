Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County School Board to discuss whether to hold public hearing on ‘Stamped’

(FOX Carolina)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is set to decide on Tuesday whether to have a public hearing before a meeting which will decide whether to ban the book Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds.

The process began after a parent requested that the book be removed, but the proposal received negative feedback from other parents and educators at a meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

Hearing to be held in New Hanover County on potential ban of the book ‘Stamped’
New Hanover County Board of Education heard from parents and educators who were against banning...

The decision on whether to let the public speak before the book appeal hearing is set for the agenda review meeting on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed to the NHCS YouTube channel.

The meeting agenda is available online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Three people found dead inside car at Hampstead gas station
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
Left to right: Harold Woodridge and Brandon Watson
Wilmington police announce arrests after break-ins at church, business
Leila Marie Iadicicco
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Damon Terrell Stackhouse
Man decides against plea deal in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in 2022

Latest News

Topsail Beach commissioners continue discussion of proposed homes on land zoned for conservation
After the 2010 census, Brunswick County was removed from the Wilmington MSA and place in the...
Brunswick Co. returns to Wilmington Metropolitan Statistical Area
Southern end of Topsail Beach, NC
Topsail Beach commissioners continue discussion of proposed homes on land zoned for conservation
New Hanover County Government Center
New Hanover County begins mailing property tax bills