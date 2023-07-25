New Hanover County begins mailing property tax bills

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Tax Department announced Tuesday that it has started mailing real estate tax bills which should arrive by the middle of August.

Property taxes are due on Sept. 1, but the county says that they can be paid without interest until Jan. 5, 2024 with a payment plan.

“Property owners whose taxes are paid via an escrow will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill and are encouraged to verify that their taxes are paid with their mortgage company,” a NHC announcement states.

The tax rate is 45 cents per $100 for this fiscal year, while the fire services tax rate for property owners in unincorporated parts of the county is 7.25 cents per $100. Owners in unincorporated areas will also be charged the county’s Stormwater Services Program fee listed as a separate line item on the bill.

The bills will also include the following municipality taxes for property owners in cities and towns:

Carolina Beach – 21.5 cents per $100

City of Wilmington – 39.5 cents per $100

City of Wilmington Municipal Services District – 6.47 cents per $100

Wrightsville Beach – 9.23 cents per $100

Kure Beach – 26.58 cents per $100

The county offers four-payment coupons that divide the bill into four equal payments. You can pay in-person at the Tax Office via credit card, debit card and e-check payments, online on this website or by calling 1-877-309-0878.

There’s an outdoor drop-box at the main entrance of the New Hanover County Government Center (230 Government Center Dr., Wilmington) that you can use to drop off your bill. You may also mail payments to New Hanover County Tax at PO Box 18000, Wilmington, NC, 28406.

“Our office is committed to making the tax paying process efficient and easy to understand for our residents, while providing payment flexibility,” said New Hanover County Tax Administrator Allison Snell. “To avoid having to pay interest on taxes, we encourage individuals to reach out to our office before taxes become delinquent on January 5, so we can arrange alternate payment options when possible.”

If you have questions or want to make a payment arrangement, you can reach the Tax Department at 910-798-7300 or submit a payment arrangement form online.

