New Brunswick County Schools app tracks school bus locations

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools announced Tuesday that a new app will allow parents to track school bus locations and receive other important information.

“The Edulog Parent Portal app provides you with information on the GPS location of your child’s school bus and sends you a push notification when the bus is nearing your bus stop. This app is free of charge to our parents, caregivers, and students. In addition to displaying the location of your bus and sending the notifications, you can also receive time-sensitive messages from our transportation department, such as when a different bus is running the route due to maintenance on your regular bus or when your bus is running late,” a BCS announcement states.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll need to register your student with their Student ID number and date of birth to register them. Contact the student’s school if you don’t have their ID number.

“Please know that our goal is to provide safe and efficient transportation for all Brunswick County children riding school buses. By improving communication and expanding the information available to you by implementing this app, we are working hard to meet and exceed that goal,” the announcement continues.

If you have questions about the app, BCS asks that you contact its Transportation Department at 910-756-6998. You can also watch a tutorial on YouTube here. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

