Local baseball star Walker Jenkins signs with the Minnesota Twins

Walker Jenkins, the former South Brunswick High star and #5 pick in the MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins, signed a contract with the team ahead of Tuesday's deadline.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WECT) - Walker Jenkins, the former South Brunswick High School star who was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 5th overall selection in the recent MLB draft, became the last first-round pick to agree to terms when he signed a contract with the team Tuesday afternoon.

Terms of the deal were not immediately announced. MLB.com lists Jenkins’s slot value as the number five pick worth a signing bonus of $7,139,700. Several of the other top-five selections received bonuses close to or slightly above their respective slot values.

Jenkins, the two-time recipient of the Gatorade N.C. High School Baseball Player of the Year for the second year in a row, is expected to begin play with the Twins’ minor league system. Many experts had him listed as the best high school prospect in the country entering the July 9 draft.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior outfielder compiled a .417 batting average with 33 runs scored this past season, leading the Cougars to the Round of 16 in the Class 3A state playoffs. He signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

