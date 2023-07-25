Senior Connect
Forever Family: Meet Jose

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, get ready for your heart to melt for 8-year-old Jose.

“Jose is one of a kind, he is loving, caring, he is helpful, he is just one of the most beautiful beings,” said Latoya Daniels, child advocate. “He tries his best in everything that he does, even when he is faced with challenges, he keeps pushing, he gives it his all.”

Jose likes playing Duck-Duck-Goose with his friends and also likes to read about the Power Rangers.

He also wants to help others when he gets older.

“What I want to do when I get older is to be a firefighter to help people,” he said.

“Just a caring heart, he would definitely bring happiness, love, I just think that he would complete the puzzle for the family,” Daniels said about Jose. “I think that he would just blend in, he would make the family complete.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or click here.

