Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: classically hot summer sun for July’s final week

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 24, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features sunshine and daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s through the rest of this work week and the weekend. The heat index ought to occasionally ping values like 100, 102, and 104, so please take care! Readings are unlikely to sink below the 70s at night and the surf, which harbors a low to moderate rip current risk, will hover in the lower and middle 80s.

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring the tropics. Thankfully, no definable threats exist for the Carolinas. An unnamed disturbance south of Bermuda carries low development odds as it worms westward toward Florida, Georgia, or South Carolina through this weekend. Disturbance Invest 95L continues to struggle with dry air and wind shear as it churns through the eastern Caribbean Islands; its development chances are also low.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case the tropics become more threatening later.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Three people found dead inside car at Hampstead gas station
Scene at Burger King at Dawson St
Several people shot at local fast food restaurant
Left to right: Harold Woodridge and Brandon Watson
Wilmington police announce arrests after break-ins at church, business
Leila Marie Iadicicco
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Damon Terrell Stackhouse
Man decides against plea deal in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in 2022

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 24, 2023
First Alert Forecast: showers become stray, temperatures climb
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 24, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 24, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, July 24, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: sun and storms, deeper 90s set to return
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, July 24, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, July 24, 2023