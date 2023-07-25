First Alert Forecast: classically hot summer sun for July’s final week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features sunshine and daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s through the rest of this work week and the weekend. The heat index ought to occasionally ping values like 100, 102, and 104, so please take care! Readings are unlikely to sink below the 70s at night and the surf, which harbors a low to moderate rip current risk, will hover in the lower and middle 80s.

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring the tropics. Thankfully, no definable threats exist for the Carolinas. An unnamed disturbance south of Bermuda carries low development odds as it worms westward toward Florida, Georgia, or South Carolina through this weekend. Disturbance Invest 95L continues to struggle with dry air and wind shear as it churns through the eastern Caribbean Islands; its development chances are also low.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case the tropics become more threatening later.

