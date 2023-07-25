Senior Connect
Crews working to repair Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Boardwalk repairs in Carolina Beach
Boardwalk repairs in Carolina Beach(Town of Carolina Beach)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach says work began Tuesday to replace damaged boards on the Boardwalk.

Crews began work on the southern end of the boardwalk and are set to continue north of the public restrooms on Wednesday.

“There will be intermittent closures to small areas while repairs are being done and we ask that pedestrians use alternate access points during this time,” a town announcement states.

