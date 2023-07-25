City and law enforcement leaders respond to recent gun violence in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A shooting that injured four people at the Burger King on South 3rd Street in Wilmington Monday night is just the latest example of violence playing out in public across the city.

On July 5, one person was injured in a gang-related shootout on Burnett Blvd. Three days later, on July 8, officers responded to a shooting at Independence Mall. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in these shootings or in the shooting at Burger King Monday.

A WPD spokesperson says none of these three shootings are connected.

District Attorney Ben David says he is worried that these violent crimes are happening in busy areas.

“I’m particularly concerned about these acts of violence in public,” David said. “Whether they’re in a mall, at a fast-food restaurant, or just on a roadway that many of us travel up and down every day.”

While investigators continue to search for suspects in all three incidents, City Councilman Kevin Spears says residents should be alert, but should not fear going out in public.

“I don’t think that citizens should be fearful to live their everyday lives. I don’t feel that way,” said Spears. “I think people do need to be alert. I think people need to be proactive as it relates to what’s going on in the community, but not to the detriment of other people either.”

Spears says it takes everybody to bring an end to gun violence.

“We need to communicate with people. It’s not like the people who are committing these acts aren’t known by others in our community, you know. So, I think it is worth having a conversation with folks, you know, ultimately trying to change the mentality of how you solve a dispute,” said Spears.

Councilman Clifford Barnett says the city has been working to solve the problem, but agrees that it takes everyone in the community working together to bring an end to violent crime.

“Public safety is a priority of our council,” Barnett said in a statement. “That is why we invest in many nonprofits that foster our youth with hope and future positive opportunities. According to WPD Senior Data analysis Barry Coburn violent crimes are down 30% compared to this time last year. Our police are working hard to keep those numbers going in that direction. However, we need all of us to insist that violence is not the answer!”

David says even more people could get hurt if these incidents and shootings keep happening in busy places.

“It’s just a matter of time before our worst fears are realized and there is someone who is completely innocent who gets hit by a stray bullet,” he said.

Like Spears and Barnett, David says help from the community is key to cracking down on crime.

“We need people’s cooperation in order to solve cases,” said David. “We certainly are using things like ShotSpotter and some of the latest technology for ballistic IQ to match up guns and shell casings. But ultimately, what we really need are people who see something to say something.”

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams refused to answer any of WECT’s questions regarding efforts to curb gun violence in the community.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.