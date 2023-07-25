Cameron Art Museum announces free family day and new outdoor sculpture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced Tuesday that it is set to introduce a new sculpture at the FAM Fest Community Day on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Admission will begin at 10 a.m. with the unveiling of Ode to Oblio by Dana Gingras. Heather Wilson, Glen Hardymon and Gingras will give remarks at the unveiling. M

useum admission will be free for the whole day.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the CAM says there will be:

“Live music with Mr. Mark

“Face Painting with Funomenal Faces

“Art stations including caricature drawings, printmaking, clay and pottery wheel, silk painting, and art activities inspired by ‘Ode To Oblio’

“Live Demonstrations of painting, pastels, and plein air painting

“CAM Café will be selling popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and beverages.”

At 11 a.m., Kevin Lee Y Green will look at social dances derived from Hip Hop during the Dreams Dance event, and there will be family friendly tours of the museum in English and Spanish.

Beginning at noon, there will be a screening of The Point, a movie that inspired Ode To Oblio.

“Sculptor Dana Gingras created Ode to Oblio in 2006 as a subtle nod to the 1971 animated film The Point. It’s a tale in which young Oblio (born with a round head) lives in a land where everyone else has a pointed head. He has a series of adventures, and ultimately embraces his uniqueness and receives acceptance. Ode to Oblio traveled to locations in the North and Southeast US before collectors Glen and Florence Hardymon acquired it,” a CAM announcement states.

“Glen and Florence Hardymon and their work were the recent focus of Promise, an exhibition that ran November 12, 2022 to May 21, 2023 and highlighted promised gifts from their collection along with works from others and new acquisitions. Ode to Oblio, 2006 is their latest gift to the museum.”

