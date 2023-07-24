Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that Leila Marie Iadicicco is missing on Monday, July 24.

Per the WPD, she is 41 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125-130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen on July 18 and was wearing a black skirt and jean shorts.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.