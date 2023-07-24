Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Leila Marie Iadicicco
Leila Marie Iadicicco(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that Leila Marie Iadicicco is missing on Monday, July 24.

Per the WPD, she is 41 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125-130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen on July 18 and was wearing a black skirt and jean shorts.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored to thousands after vehicle crash in Brunswick County
Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Tips for pets during high summer heat
‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer
Surf City suspect
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Latest News

How summer temperatures can be dangerous for your car
‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer
Wilmington Sharks hear from Hilinski’s Hope on student-athlete mental health
Leland residents to hold community-wide school supply drive
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s