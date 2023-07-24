Senior Connect
Wilmington police announce arrests after break-ins at church, business

Left to right: Harold Woodridge and Brandon Watson
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department shared details about two separate break-in cases on Monday, July 24.

“Wilmington Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Willard St. for a breaking and entering to a church Sunday afternoon. When the officer arrived, they learned that the church had been broken into and he observed the suspect inside the church. The suspect fled on a bicycle prior to the officer’s arrival,” a WPD announcement states.

Police say that officers responded to the area and began searching. Police located and arrested Wilmington resident 24-year-old Harold Woodridge, who is charged with possession of stolen property and breaking and entering.

In another case, the WPD says officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Shipyard Blvd a bit after 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

“When officers arrived, they discovered the break-in, but the suspect was already gone. Officers were able to obtain surveillance video that clearly showed the suspect. A few hours later a Wilmington Police Sergeant located the suspect in the area of Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd,” the announcement continues.

Brandon Watson, a 40-year-old resident of Wilmington, was arrested. Per the WPD, officers searched Watson and found “numerous” items stolen from the business.

Watson was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and second degree trespassing.

