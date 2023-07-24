Warning issued after investigation into Pulp Road Fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service has completed its investigation into last month’s Pulp Road Fire.

The wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Supply started June 13 and wasn’t 100 percent contained until June 29 at 15,642 acres.

According to NC Forest Service spokesperson Philip Jackson, a warning was issued to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission regional forester Ken Shughart for the Commission’s role in the wildfire.

The Wildlife Resources Commission also will reimburse the N.C. Forest Service roughly $350,000 for the agency’s services to contain the fire.

An action review also will take place to see if the N.C. Forest Service can improve the prescribed fire program.

