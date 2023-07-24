Senior Connect
Venus flytraps still a threatened species in N.C. but species expected to remain stable

The Venus flytrap (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently determined that the Venus flytrap “is not facing an imminent threat of extinction now or in the foreseeable future and therefore does not warrant listing under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).”

While the Venus flytrap only grows in the wild in a 70-mile radius around Wilmington, the Fish and Wildlife Service says the species is expected to remain stable, because “protection and active management is expected to remain unchanged.”

Venus flytrap remains a state-threatened species in North Carolina and all populations are protected, making it a felony to poach them.

“Habitat protection and management, abundant partner involvement, academic research and data from a new status survey helped inform these findings,” stated Mike Oetker, Acting Regional Director for the Southeast Region. “With 98% of the known Venus flytrap plants occurring in healthy populations, projections indicate it can thrive under current conditions well into the future.”

Venus flytrap grows in longleaf pine wetlands in the coastal plain and sandhills of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

“We found that two-thirds of all known plants occur in the three largest populations. These healthy populations are managed with prescribed fire and are expected to remain in good condition for the foreseeable future,” explained Dale Suiter, Service botanist in the Raleigh Ecological Services Field Office.

Among the tools used to protect the Venus flytrap are: land protection, management with prescribed fire, voluntary conservation partnerships, and working with private landowners to help them manage their land.

