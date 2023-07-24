Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course in Oak Island

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course in Oak Island
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course in Oak Island(Scout Boats)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - On August 19th, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-05 will host a boat safety course for the public.

Per their announcement, the eight-hour session will meet at the Ocean Events Center, 801 Ocean Drive in Oak Island

“Any person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 horsepower or greater on North Carolina waters,” said Flotilla 10-05 in their release. “Even if not required by law to get the North Carolina boating license, many boaters take the boating safety course to save on their boat insurance.”

Per the flotilla’s announcement, the course is intended for all types of recreational watercraft and will cover topics such as:

  • Maintenance
  • Preparing for safe and enjoyable outings
  • Navigation rules and aids to navigation
  • Guidelines for operating your boat or personal watercraft safely
  • Boating emergencies
  • State-specific laws and regulations

Running from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., the course will cost $35 for a single attendee or $30 for two or more attendees. The flotilla asks that those wishing to participate bring cash or a check, since cards will not be accepted.

To register, send an email to CGAuxSafeBoating@ec.rr.com stating your intention to attend.

For more information, please visit the Flotilla 10-5′s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Surf City suspect
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s
Vehicle accident knocks out power to thousands in Brunswick County
Wade Randall Lewis
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Latest News

Mechanics see more cars during summer
Summer temperatures can be dangerous for your car
While searching for answers after Tyler’s Passing, bracelets with the words “Hilinski’s Hope”...
Wilmington Sharks hear from Hilinski’s Hope on student-athlete mental health
Vehicle accident knocks out power to thousands in Brunswick County
Tips for pets during high summer heat
‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer