TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Masonboro Loop Road to close overnight Thursday

A portion of Masonboro Loop Road will be closed in the Navaho Trail area starting Thursday night.
A portion of Masonboro Loop Road will be closed in the Navaho Trail area starting Thursday night.(HNN File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Masonboro Loop Road will be closed in the Navaho Trail area starting Thursday night.

“Beginning Thursday at 8 pm, Masonboro Loop Road will be closed in the Navaho Trail area so crews can install a 24-inch stormwater pipe as part of the Masonboro Loop Trail project,” according to a tweet from the City of Wilmington. “The roadway is expected to reopen by 7 am Friday.”

Detour signs will be in place.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

