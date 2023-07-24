TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Masonboro Loop Road to close overnight Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Masonboro Loop Road will be closed in the Navaho Trail area starting Thursday night.

“Beginning Thursday at 8 pm, Masonboro Loop Road will be closed in the Navaho Trail area so crews can install a 24-inch stormwater pipe as part of the Masonboro Loop Trail project,” according to a tweet from the City of Wilmington. “The roadway is expected to reopen by 7 am Friday.”

Detour signs will be in place.

