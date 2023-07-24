Senior Connect
Summer temperatures can be dangerous for your car

Mechanics see more cars during summer
Mechanics see more cars during summer(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hot Summer temperatures can cause wear and tear on cars, and can even lead to your car battery dying. If you are feeling the heat this summer, chances are your car is too.

With the recent heatwave we have seen in Southeastern, North Carolina, mechanics like Timmy Merrill say they’ve seen an increase in customers.

“In the past what, two weeks we’ve had several dead batteries, years ago batteries lasted and now you’re lucky to get a year to three years out of them tops,” said mechanic Timmy Merrill.

Although, Merrill has seen a lot of dead car batteries the heat is also causing problems for other car parts.

” Between batteries, serpentine belts and bad AC we’ve been quite busy over the last couple of months,” said Merrill.

According to Triple A when a car’s engine is too hot, the fuel cannot circulate well and makes it difficult for the engine to start.

Temperature changes can also affect tire pressures, which can cause uneven wear and shorten the life of a tire.

There are things you can do to help keep your car in good shape this summer, “the number one thing is preventive maintenance such as oil changes and just keep up to date on your vehicle,” said Merrill.

Regular monthly check ups can help keep your car from seeing any major damage.

Some other tips include:

-Trying to keep your car in a garage or in the shade.

-You can also make sure the battery cables have a clean and tight connection to battery terminals

Doing these few things can sometimes make the all the difference even though sometimes there’s no escape from the summer rays.

