Sea turtles hatch in Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Groups in Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach recently announced sea turtle hatchlings that took place over the weekend.

“The hatchlings are here! The HBTP is excited to share that the first sea turtle nest has hatched! The first nest laid on Holden Beach this season hatched on Thursday evening July 20. This was also the first nest to hatch in NC this year. In between thunderstorms that evening the adoption team helped 55 hatchlings into the water,” a Holden Beach Facebook post states.

The town says that the nest was closed and inventoried Sunday evening, with the patrol finding 80 shells and 21 unhatched eggs.

“Adoption teams from the HBTP are on the beach every evening watching nests that are expected to hatch within the next few days. Visitors are encouraged to look for the red shirts on the beach to learn more about the sea turtles that nest on our beach. The current nest count is 64 with 78 false crawls and 204 hatchlings have entered the water so far this year,” the post continues.

In Ocean Isle Beach, teams have helped get 137 hatchlings from nest 1 into the water.

“We have hatchlings from nest 1!! Great job by Peter and his trainees,” an OIB Sea Turtle Protection Organization Facebook post states.

