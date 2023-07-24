Over 1,200 lose power in Varnamtown area

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation announced an outage in the Varnamtown area at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

Per the BEMC, it is affecting about 1,200 members.

“Our crew is en route to assess the situation and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience, members,” the BEMC said in a Facebook post.

You can view the latest outage info on the BEMC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.