Museum of Coastal Carolina announces shark activity day

The Museum of Coastal Carolina
The Museum of Coastal Carolina
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting the community to a day full of shark activities from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

“Shark Soiree is brought to you in collaboration with Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, who will be on site sharing fun shark facts from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Programming includes shark-themed crafts and education stations throughout the Museum’s galleries, the weekly Shark Smarts program, shark study through virtual reality goggles, and an exploration of shark myths and facts,” a museum announcement states.

Museum Education Manager Jamie Justice developed the Shark Soiree and has a master’s degree in Environmental Science.

“The Museum of Coastal Carolina is located at 21 East Second Street in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Admission is free for members. Non-member all-day admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62+), $8 for children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under. For more information, call 910-579-1016, visit www.museumplanetarium.org, or like the Museum’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MuseumCoastalCarolina,” the announcement continues.

