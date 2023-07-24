Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Million Dollar Quartet Christmas’ coming to CFCC’s Wilson Center

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will come to Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott, and original orchestrator Chuck Mead are reuniting with director Scott Weinstein.

“In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas rock and roll newcomers and soon-to-be legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together to celebrate the holidays,” a news release. “Inspired by the true story of their December 1965 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock and roll musical rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics and takes the audience on a joyful journey through Christmas past, present, and future stories.

“The evening is filled with nostalgic holiday hits, including Run Rudolph Run, Jingle Bell Rock, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and more.”

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center members at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets will be sold to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. Tickets also can be purchased online at WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone (910-362-7999) and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident knocks out power to thousands in Brunswick County
Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Tips for pets during high summer heat
‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer
Surf City suspect
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Latest News

Pender County Christian Services received a large donation that will help feed people in rural...
Pender Co. non-profit’s goal of feeding people in rural areas gets boost with van donation
Large donation is helping feed people in rural Pender County
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course in Oak Island
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course in Oak Island
Mechanics see more cars during summer
Summer temperatures can be dangerous for your car