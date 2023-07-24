‘Million Dollar Quartet Christmas’ coming to CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will come to Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott, and original orchestrator Chuck Mead are reuniting with director Scott Weinstein.

“In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas rock and roll newcomers and soon-to-be legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together to celebrate the holidays,” a news release. “Inspired by the true story of their December 1965 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock and roll musical rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics and takes the audience on a joyful journey through Christmas past, present, and future stories.

“The evening is filled with nostalgic holiday hits, including Run Rudolph Run, Jingle Bell Rock, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and more.”

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center members at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets will be sold to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. Tickets also can be purchased online at WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone (910-362-7999) and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

