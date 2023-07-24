Senior Connect
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Connecticut.(jakkapan21/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A person was injured after falling out of a hot air balloon in Connecticut on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, officers responded to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds at 9:42 p.m. for reports of an injured person who fell from a hot air balloon.

Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the event.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the fall is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

