Man to appear in court on murder charge in connection to shooting of 18-year-old in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Damon Stackhouse, one of four charged in connection to the fatal 2022 shooting of Jailin Tilghman-Deablo, is set to be present for a hearing on Monday afternoon, July 24.

Stackhouse is charged with first degree murder, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling and possession of stolen firearm.

The shooting took place on Sept. 22, 2022, on Buckingham Avenue near Harbor Ridge Apartments. Police say that Tilghman-Deablo was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died in the hospital.

The others charged with murder in the case were Labron Pryor and two minors. The minors were both 16 at the time, while Pryor, Stackhouse and the victim Tilghman-Deablo were 18.

