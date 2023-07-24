Local builders working with Cape Fear Habitat to build two homes in a week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is working with local groups to build two homes in a single week for the nonprofit’s Builder’s Blitz event.

The Anchor Group, Charter Building Group, and Kent Homes of the Cape Fear Professional Women in Building Council are participating in the event in partnership with Stevens Fine Homes.

Builder’s Blitz will be from Friday, July 28, to Friday, Aug. 4, at Habitat’s new 10-home development Legacy Landing.

“This build event is a powerful example of companies and individuals coming together to create a better, stronger community. Habitat acquires the land, develops the sites, and provides house plans and permits, while the builders provide the labor, funding, and materials. Builders Blitz not only creates affordable housing for two families today, but also allows for Cape Fear Habitat to serve more families in the future,” a Habitat announcement states.

