Leland residents to hold community-wide school supply drive
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Back to school preparations are already underway in Leland.
Community members at Woodburn Presbyterian Church are collecting supplies for students and teachers at Belleville and Lincoln Elementary School.
Collection Times:
- July 28-29, (Fri and Sat) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- July 30 (Sunday) 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- The church is located at 509 Village Road in Leland.
Supplies Needed
- Glue Sticks Colored Pencils Spiral Notebooks
- Dry Erase Markers Tissues Two-Pocket Folders
- Crayons Hand Sanitizers 3-pronged pocket folders
- Kids Safety Scissors Clorox Wipes Composition Books
- Pencil Cap erasers 3-hole Pencil Pouches # 2 Pencils
- Highlighters Refillable Water Bottles 5- or 8-Tab Dividers
- 2 or 3-inch binders (no Velcro or Zippers, please)
