Leland residents to hold community-wide school supply drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Back to school preparations are already underway in Leland.

Community members at Woodburn Presbyterian Church are collecting supplies for students and teachers at Belleville and Lincoln Elementary School.

Collection Times:

July 28-29, (Fri and Sat) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 30 (Sunday) 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The church is located at 509 Village Road in Leland.

Supplies Needed

Glue Sticks Colored Pencils Spiral Notebooks

Dry Erase Markers Tissues Two-Pocket Folders

Crayons Hand Sanitizers 3-pronged pocket folders

Kids Safety Scissors Clorox Wipes Composition Books

Pencil Cap erasers 3-hole Pencil Pouches # 2 Pencils

Highlighters Refillable Water Bottles 5- or 8-Tab Dividers

2 or 3-inch binders (no Velcro or Zippers, please)

