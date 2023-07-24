Senior Connect
Leland residents to hold community-wide school supply drive

Community members at Woodburn Presbyterian Church are collecting supplies for students and teachers at Belleville and Lincoln Elementary School.
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Back to school preparations are already underway in Leland.

Community members at Woodburn Presbyterian Church are collecting supplies for students and teachers at Belleville and Lincoln Elementary School.

Collection Times:

  • July 28-29, (Fri and Sat) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • July 30 (Sunday) 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • The church is located at 509 Village Road in Leland.

Supplies Needed

  • Glue Sticks Colored Pencils Spiral Notebooks
  • Dry Erase Markers Tissues Two-Pocket Folders
  • Crayons Hand Sanitizers 3-pronged pocket folders
  • Kids Safety Scissors Clorox Wipes Composition Books
  • Pencil Cap erasers 3-hole Pencil Pouches # 2 Pencils
  • Highlighters Refillable Water Bottles 5- or 8-Tab Dividers
  • 2 or 3-inch binders (no Velcro or Zippers, please)

