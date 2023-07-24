Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: sun and storms, deeper 90s set to return

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 23, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features chances for showers and classic, locally heavy summer storms to pop up this week: 50% Monday, 20% Tuesday, 10% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, and 20% Friday. After a small heat reprieve this past weekend, temperatures will likely “take advantage” of those sunnier, lower rain chance days later in the week to swell back to the deeper 90s. In the meantime, Monday will have highs in the 80s to around 90.

On the tropical weather scene, after briefly pinging hurricane status over the weekend, Don will turn fully extratropical east of Newfoundland, Canada early this week. Disturbance Invest 95L remains small and nested within lots of dry, Saharan air which has been and may continue to be detrimental to its organization. 95L still carries at least a low development chance as it steams into and through the eastern Caribbean islands later this week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case the tropics become more threatening later.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident knocks out power to thousands in Brunswick County
Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Tips for pets during high summer heat
‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer
Surf City suspect
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler, unsettled at times
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 21, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: temps slightly cooler, unsettled at times
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Jul. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: taxing heat to take the tiniest of breaks