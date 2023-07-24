First Alert Forecast: showers become stray, temperatures climb

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast features chances for showers and classic, locally heavy summer storms to pop up this week: 20% Monday night & Tuesday, 10% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, and 20% Friday. After a small heat reprieve this past weekend, temperatures will likely “take advantage” of those sunnier, lower rain chance days later in the week to swell back to the deeper 90s. Tuesday will likely have highs in the deep 80s to lower 90s.

On the tropical weather scene, after briefly pinging hurricane status over the weekend, Don will turn fully extratropical east of Newfoundland, Canada early this week. Disturbance Invest 95L remains small and nested within lots of dry, Saharan air which has been and may continue to be detrimental to its organization. 95L still carries at least a low development chance as it steams into and through the eastern Caribbean islands later this week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Visit, read and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case the tropics become more threatening later.

