CFCC summer 2023 commencement set for August 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is set to hold its summer 2023 commencement on Friday, Aug. 4.

At the commencement, 557 graduates will earn at least one credential from the school.

“The commencement ceremonies will recognize graduates from all CFCC programs, including University Transfer, Economic & Workforce Development, Career and Technical Education, Adult High School, and General Education Development (GED),” a CFCC announcement states.

The graduation will be held at the Wilson Center and is not open to the public.

