Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “In Retrospect” exhibit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum is inviting the community to view its new Jon Cox exhibit “In Retrospect”.

Per a museum announcement, you will be able to view the exhibit at Bellamy Mansion Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from July 26 to Sept. 9.

There will be an artist meet and greet on Friday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public can visit the exhibit by going to the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain free admission.

You can learn more by visiting the museum’s website.

