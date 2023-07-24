Senior Connect
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “In Retrospect” exhibit

The poster for "In Retrospect", an exhibition of original art by Jon Cox at the Bellamy Mansion Museum(Jon Cox, provided by the Bellamy Mansion Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum is inviting the community to view its new Jon Cox exhibit “In Retrospect”.

Per a museum announcement, you will be able to view the exhibit at Bellamy Mansion Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from July 26 to Sept. 9.

There will be an artist meet and greet on Friday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public can visit the exhibit by going to the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain free admission.

You can learn more by visiting the museum’s website.

