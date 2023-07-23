Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Vehicle accident knocks out power to thousands in Calabash

(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 17,000 people are without power after an accident on Old Georgetown Road in Calabash damaged a transmission structure.

As of 10:32 p.m., the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation outage map reports that 16,931 customers are without power in the area.

There is no estimated time of repair for the outage, but crews are on the way to assess the damage and will restore power as quickly as possible.

We’re working to get more information on this accident as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Wilmington man dies in motorcycle wreck
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
The aftermath of a Tesla car catching on fire on I-140 E near US-421
911 calls indicate metal objects caused multiple flat tires before electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
Surf City suspect
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s

Latest News

Tips for pets during high summer heat
‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer
Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Local NFL star to discuss new contract extension next week
Candidate filing ends, Wilmington, Leland, Whiteville mayors to run unopposed in municipal elections