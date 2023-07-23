Vehicle accident knocks out power to thousands in Calabash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 17,000 people are without power after an accident on Old Georgetown Road in Calabash damaged a transmission structure.

As of 10:32 p.m., the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation outage map reports that 16,931 customers are without power in the area.

There is no estimated time of repair for the outage, but crews are on the way to assess the damage and will restore power as quickly as possible.

We’re working to get more information on this accident as it comes into our newsroom.

