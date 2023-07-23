‘If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for your pet’: Tips for keeping your pets safe during Summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With temperatures close to 100 degrees in Southeastern North Carolina - you may be wondering how hot is too for your pets?

“The main concern for not taking your pets outside during the summer months, sometimes the spring months is because it does put them at risk for developing heatstroke, which is you know, it can be a life threatening condition,” said doctor Haley Bush, associate veterinarian at Capeside Animal Hospital.

Dr. Bush said she sees life threatening conditions especially with animals overheating.

“We live in an area that gets very humid very fast. So, short amounts of time outside can really be harmful,” said Bush.

Dogs who are overweight or certain breeds with shorter faces, have higher chances of feeling the impacts of the heat and its impacts.

Many pet owners may not know, if the outside temperature is 80 degrees and you are outside for at least 20 minutes it can cause your pet to overheat.

Overheating also leads to heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat stroke include: excessive panting, restlessness and even seizures.

While heat can be dangerous to our four-legged friends, hot pavement can be just as dangerous and harmful.

" It’s just like us if it’s too hot for you to walk on, it’s probably too hot for your pet to walk on it. Dogs do have thick pads, those pads are meant to be kind of a defense for them,” said Bush.

After you take your dog on a walk, you should always check your animals paws.

Here are some tips to make sure your dog stays safe this summer, try walking your pet in shady grassy areas. Go outside early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid those high temperatures.

Another tool that is helpful, feel the pavement and if it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your dog.

At the end of the day, the best thing for your pet is to avoid the heat and pavement as much as possible.

