First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler, unsettled at times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a strand of scorching days in the low-to-mid 90s to close the workweek, cloud debris and a break in an upper-level heat ridge have caused temperatures to roll back slightly. Expect daily highs to remain in the still-summery but slightly less intense upper 80s and lower 90s. Chances for briefly cooling showers and electric storms will trend a bit healthier through Monday, but there ought to still be a lot of dry time for your outdoor activities.

Hotter weather will reassert itself by Tuesday into the middle of next week as the upper ridge builds in once again. Afternoon highs will return to the lower and middle 90s along with those dreaded triple-digit heat index values. We also see lower odds for afternoon and evening pop-up thunderstorms.

On the tropical weather scene, Don became the first hurricane of the 2023 season as of late Saturday afternoon. It will chug over colder North Atlantic water and turn extratropical east of Newfoundland, Canada this weekend. Harmless systems like Don are lovable! Meanwhile, Invest 95-L in the very low latitudes will attempt to grow on its way to the Caribbean islands; the next name on the list is Emily.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

