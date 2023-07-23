Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler, unsettled at times

By Claire Fry
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a strand of scorching days in the low-to-mid 90s to close the workweek, cloud debris and a break in an upper-level heat ridge have caused temperatures to roll back slightly. Expect daily highs to remain in the still-summery but slightly less intense upper 80s and lower 90s. Chances for briefly cooling showers and electric storms will trend a bit healthier through Monday, but there ought to still be a lot of dry time for your outdoor activities.

Hotter weather will reassert itself by Tuesday into the middle of next week as the upper ridge builds in once again. Afternoon highs will return to the lower and middle 90s along with those dreaded triple-digit heat index values. We also see lower odds for afternoon and evening pop-up thunderstorms.

On the tropical weather scene, Don became the first hurricane of the 2023 season as of late Saturday afternoon. It will chug over colder North Atlantic water and turn extratropical east of Newfoundland, Canada this weekend. Harmless systems like Don are lovable! Meanwhile, Invest 95-L in the very low latitudes will attempt to grow on its way to the Caribbean islands; the next name on the list is Emily.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla catches fire after hitting debris on I-140.
Electric vehicle catches fire after hitting debris on I-140
Surf City suspect
Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s
Wade Randall Lewis
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Daniel Wallace Wawruck
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 21, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: temps slightly cooler, unsettled at times
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Jul. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: taxing heat to take the tiniest of breaks
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Jul. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 21, 2023