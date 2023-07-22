First Alert Forecast: temps slightly cooler, unsettled at times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this Saturday! After a strand of scorching days in the low-to-mid 90s, cloud debris and a break in an upper level heat ridge will cause temperatures to roll back, if only marginally. Expect daily highs mainly in the still summery but slightly less intense upper 80s and lower 90s. Chances for briefly cooling showers and electric storms will trend a bit healthier over the weekend, but there ought to still be a lot of dry time for your outdoor activities.

On the tropical weather scene, Tropical Storm Don will chug over colder North Atlantic water and turn extratropical east of Newfoundland, Canada this weekend. Harmless systems like Don are lovable! Meanwhile, a tropical wave of low pressure in the very low latitudes will attempt to grow on its way to the Caribbean islands; an abundance of dry air will tend to slow its development or arrest it altogether.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

