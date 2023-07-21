Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is searching for Daniel Wallace Wawruck.

Per the WPD, he is 31 years old and 5 feet 11 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police say he was last seen on Solid Hollow Lane in Wilmington, last known to be wearing red basketball shorts with a black t-shirt and may be riding a green street bike.

“If you see him please dial 911,” a police announcement states. “Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3600.”

