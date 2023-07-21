Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

WATCH: Pod of porpoises ‘joins’ Oak Island Water Rescue patrol

While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined...
While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined some of its crew.(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined some of its crew.

OIWR shared the following video of the close interaction:

While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined some of its crew.

“Siri says a group of porpoises is called a pod. Who knew,” OIWR states in its Facebook post.

While sharing video of the incident, the emergency response team reminded beach visitors to be cautious in the heat.

“... the heat index may be as high as 104°,” OIWR adds. “Be sure to limit your time in the sun and drink plenty of water.”

Do you have a great picture or an awesome video that you would like to share? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Wilmington intersection
Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421
Crews extinguish electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Kendall Eugene Johnson
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie

Latest News

Pender Co. seeking input on new Hampstead library location
(MGN)
$10,000 grant awarded to Topsail area groups to establish community garden in Hampstead
WATCH: Pod of porpoises ‘joins’ Oak Island Water Rescue patrol
High number of abandoned, neglected horses being found due to rising care costs; local ranch working to assist horse owners