WATCH: Pod of porpoises ‘joins’ Oak Island Water Rescue patrol

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined some of its crew.

OIWR shared the following video of the close interaction:

While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined some of its crew.

“Siri says a group of porpoises is called a pod. Who knew,” OIWR states in its Facebook post.

While sharing video of the incident, the emergency response team reminded beach visitors to be cautious in the heat.

“... the heat index may be as high as 104°,” OIWR adds. “Be sure to limit your time in the sun and drink plenty of water.”

Do you have a great picture or an awesome video that you would like to share? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.