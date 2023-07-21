Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Telephone outage affecting Wilmington PD and City of Wilmington Recycling and Trash Services, 911 service not affected

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department have announced that a telephone outage is affecting the police department and recycling and trash services.

According to the announcement, sent just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the outage is not affecting the 911 emergency telephone service.

During this outage, those who need to contact the WPD front desk can use the following numbers:

  • (910) 343-3609
  • (910) 765-0624

To contact the City of Wilmington Recycling & Trash Services, please use trash@wilmingtonnc.gov.

“This is a temporary outage to telephone service affecting only these two city departments. Staff are working to restore service and an update will be provided once regular telephone service is restored,” Communications Director Jerod Patterson states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Wilmington intersection
Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421
Crews extinguish electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Kendall Eugene Johnson
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie

Latest News

Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island increases property tax rate
Pender Co. seeking input on new Hampstead library location
(MGN)
$10,000 grant awarded to Topsail area groups to establish community garden in Hampstead
While on patrol a few weeks ago, Oak Island Water Rescue says that a pod of porpoises joined...
WATCH: Pod of porpoises ‘joins’ Oak Island Water Rescue patrol