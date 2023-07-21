Telephone outage affecting Wilmington PD and City of Wilmington Recycling and Trash Services, 911 service not affected

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department have announced that a telephone outage is affecting the police department and recycling and trash services.

According to the announcement, sent just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the outage is not affecting the 911 emergency telephone service.

During this outage, those who need to contact the WPD front desk can use the following numbers:

(910) 343-3609

(910) 765-0624

To contact the City of Wilmington Recycling & Trash Services, please use trash@wilmingtonnc.gov.

“This is a temporary outage to telephone service affecting only these two city departments. Staff are working to restore service and an update will be provided once regular telephone service is restored,” Communications Director Jerod Patterson states.

