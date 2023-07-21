Surf City police searching for suspect in larceny at Lowe’s
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a felony larceny from Lowe’s Home Improvement that occurred on July 10.
The police provided photographs of the suspected individual, who reportedly left in a black sedan that is possibly a newer KIA model.
Anyone who recognizes the individual or the individual’s vehicle should contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711, send an email or submit a tip using the QR code attached.
