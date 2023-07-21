State loans could help pay for part of wastewater treatment plant replacement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant (SSWWTP) treats up to 12 million gallons each day. The half-century old plant, however, does not have much time left.

“Over the last decade or so, we’ve spent about $12 million up-fitting some of the equipment at the plant, making sure we can extend the life of it,” said CFPUA Public Information Officer Cammie Bellamy. “But we’re at the point where, 50 years out, some of the foundational, concrete, brick-and-mortar stuff of the plant just needs to be replaced at this point.”

Bellamy says replacing the plant is necessary to support the growing New Hanover County community.

“This plant serves about half of CFPUA’s customers,” said Bellamy. “So, in total, we have about 75,000 individual sewer connections. This would be about half of those, and replacing this plant will allow it to continue serving those customers as effectively as it does today.”

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced a $223 million dollar investment across 60 water infrastructure projects statewide. The announcement included $35 million in loans for CFPUA’s project to replace SSWWTP.

According to CFPUA, the replacement project is expected to cost $239 million, with an additional $7.3 million in engineering costs.

In June, the CFPUA board voted to approve a $3.19 rate increase (4.6%) for customers to help cover some of the costs associated with the replacement project.

“We are always looking at other sources of revenue such as grants, this loan for instance, any funding we can receive from our partners and state and federal government. We’re keeping all options open for this,” said Bellamy.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield is a member of the CFPUA board. He is hopeful a low-interest-rate loan will help to lower costs for customers down the line.

“There are times where you’ve got to upgrade facilities, which is what we’re doing, and the cost is going to be the cost,” said Barfield. “But again, if we can get a lower-interest-rate loan, you can definitely lessen than that cost and lessen the cost to our ratepayers. So, hopefully, we can reduce rates down in the future as opposed to increasing rates.”

The board still has to vote on whether to accept the loan. Bellamy expects the vote to take place at the board’s next meeting on Wednesday, August 9.

Barfield is confident the state’s announcement is a step in the right direction.

“It is something that we had planned for, but you can’t budget anything until you actually get it,” Barfield said. “So now we can actually work this lower interest rate into our budget and see how that affects our rates.”

The Governor’s office also announced $3 million for sewer improvements in Fair Bluff and $2 million in grants for water infrastructure projects in the Town of Brunswick in Columbus County.

